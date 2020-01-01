Clinic in Spring warns of suspected meningitis exposure

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A clinic in Spring is warning its patients of a suspected bacterial meningitis exposure.
According to a Facebook post by Express Family Clinic, a pediatric patient visited its office at 610 Rayford Rd. with a suspected case of the potentially fatal illness on Monday, Dec. 30.
The local health department later confirmed the case, the post stated.
The clinic urged anyone who was at the clinic between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and feels any symptoms to call Express Family at 281-742-0624 during regular business hours. Alternatively, people are urged to visit their local emergency room.
Bacterial meningitis is a serious illness that can turn fatal in a matter of days, and you're more likely to catch it during the colder, drier months.
It's mostly spread through close personal contact. Certain bacteria enter your bloodstream and travel to your brain and spinal cord, causing the membranes around them to swell.
Symptoms include stiff neck, headache and fever. To prevent the spread of meningitis, avoid contact with sick people.
