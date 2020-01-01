meningitis

Clinic in Spring warns of suspected meningitis exposure

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A clinic in Spring is warning its patients of a suspected bacterial meningitis exposure.

According to a Facebook post by Express Family Clinic, a pediatric patient visited its office at 610 Rayford Rd. with a suspected case of the potentially fatal illness on Monday, Dec. 30.

The local health department later confirmed the case, the post stated.

The clinic urged anyone who was at the clinic between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and feels any symptoms to call Express Family at 281-742-0624 during regular business hours. Alternatively, people are urged to visit their local emergency room.

SEE ALSO: Bacterial meningitis: How to protect yourself from potentially fatal illness

Bacterial meningitis is a serious illness that can turn fatal in a matter of days, and you're more likely to catch it during the colder, drier months.

It's mostly spread through close personal contact. Certain bacteria enter your bloodstream and travel to your brain and spinal cord, causing the membranes around them to swell.

Symptoms include stiff neck, headache and fever. To prevent the spread of meningitis, avoid contact with sick people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessspringwarningmeningitis
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENINGITIS
Sealy ISD student has suspected case of bacterial meningitis
Bacterial meningitis: How to protect yourself from potentially fatal illness
Newton ISD cancels classes over meningitis concerns
10-year-old girl dies from bacterial meningitis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges 'very possible' in man's death near Kemah bar: Police
Suspect in great-grandparents stabbing sneaks knife into jail: HCSO
J.J. Watt added to active roster ahead of playoff game
Law firm offers free UBER, Taxi or Lyft rides for New Year's
Things you should know before buying and using fireworks
Happy New Year! Countries around the world welcome 2020
What to look forward to in 2020
Show More
How Texans win could erase 27-year-old heartbreak
Jacoby Jones' life after Texans could include comedy
Church van en route to help immigrants stolen in Greenspoint
Houston boy dies of flu, health officials confirm
ABC13 reporter gets hair chopped off for good cause
More TOP STORIES News