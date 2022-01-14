chevron houston marathon

Runner fulfills marathon promise after learning to walk again

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Andrew Brown crosses the finish line in the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon, he will be fulfilling a promise he made to himself.

Brown only recently started running, but his passion for it was nearly finished when he contracted meningitis.

He was in a coma and in the hospital for a month. Then he had to undergo physical therapy to relearn motor skills, including how to walk again.

Brown promised himself if he could get home and get better, he would run Houston's biggest race.

Brown said, "My number one advice that I could give to somebody is you are a lot stronger than you think you are. You are a lot tougher than you think you are. You have to ask yourself, 'How bad do you want it?' I promise that feeling when you cross that finish line for the first time, you will never look at yourself the same way again."
