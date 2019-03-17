Harris County deputy injured after alleged attack by partygoers in north Houston

A Harris County deputy is recovering after investigators say he was attacked by a group of people.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy is recovering after investigators say he was attacked by a group of people.

The alleged attack happened on Sun Lodge and Desert Marigold on Sunday morning.

Investigators say the deputy responded about a noise complaint and tried arresting one of the people at a party. That's when he says the group attacked him.

Four partygoers are in custody.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Investigators are looking at body camera video to see if anyone else will be arrested.
