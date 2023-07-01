HCSO deputy in motorcycle hospitalized following crash in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy in a motorcycle was involved in a crash in southwest Houston Saturday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

At about 1:38 p.m., the Houston Police Department said it responded to the incident involving an HCSO motorcycle and vehicle at 16899 Park Manor Street near FM 2234.

HCSO said the deputy was transported in good condition and possibly suffered a broken leg.

It is unclear if the deputy was on duty or not.

An ABC13 crew at the scene captured the deputy's motorcycle on its side and a black SUV with damage to its front bumper. The driver appeared to be at the scene, though the department did not confirm.

Deputies did not say how the crash unfolded.