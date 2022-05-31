censorship

US Supreme Court blocks Texas law limiting content moderation by social media companies

By Uriel J. Garcia, The Texas Tribune
EMBED <>More Videos

Texas law limiting social media moderation blocked in US Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law that prohibits large social media companies, such as Facebook or Twitter, from banning or removing the posts of users because of the users' political viewpoints.

The justices, in a 5-4 vote, granted NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association's request to reinstate a block imposed by a federal district judge as the lawsuit makes its way through the courts.

"No online platform, website, or newspaper should be directed by government officials to carry certain speech," Matt Schruers, president of the association, said in a statement. "This has been a key tenet of our democracy for more than 200 years and the Supreme Court has upheld that."

The two industry trade groups that represent companies such as Google and Twitter sued to block the law last fall. In December, a federal district court judge ruled in favor of the groups and prevented the law from going into effect, reasoning that the First Amendment protects a company's right to moderate content and calling parts of the law "prohibitively vague."

As a result, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed the district judge's decision to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which reinstated the law.

Passed during a special session last year, House Bill 20 also requires social media platforms with more than 50 million monthly users to publicly disclose information about content removal and account suspensions.

SEE EARLIER REPORTING: Texas' controversial social media censorship law awaits fate with US Supreme Court

Disclosure: Facebook and Google have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexas politicscensorshiptexas newsfacebooksocial mediatechnologysupreme courtu.s. & worldtexas tribunetwitteru.s. supreme court
CENSORSHIP
Judge blocks TX law aimed at stopping social media 'viewpoint' bans
Abbott pushes social media censorship ban bill
Grocery store censors 'Summa Cum Laude' graduation cake
Trump thanks students with altered yearbook photos
TOP STORIES
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde after school shooting
Hazmat incident blocking multiple NB lanes of North Fwy
E. Houston trench rescue call turns into body recovery
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
Astros' banner day for Alvarez and Valdez marred by Altuve collision
Hot with a small rain chance through Wednesday
Show More
Woman shot in face at a pool party in SW Houston, HPD says
Florida 5th grader arrested for making school shooting threat
70 missing children, some sex trafficked, rescued in west Texas
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is gone again nearly 2 weeks after return
Rosenberg residents may experience taste and odor changes in water
More TOP STORIES News