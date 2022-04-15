Kansas gas explosion injures 2; massive fire caught on video

HAVEN, Kan. -- Two people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a gas plant in Kansas.
Crews were called to a fire at the Haven Midstream Gas Plant, formerly known as the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant, just after 1 p.m. Thursday.
When crews arrived on the scene they were met with heavy smoke and flames. Crews also reported explosions, KAKE reported.
A 2-mile radius around the plant was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.
According to Reno County, Kansas' emergency manager, the two people taken to a Wichita, Kansas hospital had only minor injuries.
Gas to the plant has been shut off. Reno County officials said there is no risk to the public at this time.
