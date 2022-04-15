explosion

Kansas gas explosion injures 2; massive fire caught on video

Nearby residents evacuated after Haven gas plant explosion
EMBED <>More Videos

Haven, Kansas fire caught on video after massive explosion; 2 hurt

HAVEN, Kan. -- Two people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a gas plant in Kansas.

Crews were called to a fire at the Haven Midstream Gas Plant, formerly known as the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant, just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived on the scene they were met with heavy smoke and flames. Crews also reported explosions, KAKE reported.

A 2-mile radius around the plant was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.

RELATED: Nearly 8K gallons of gasoline spill in Kane County, closing roadways in area

According to Reno County, Kansas' emergency manager, the two people taken to a Wichita, Kansas hospital had only minor injuries.

Gas to the plant has been shut off. Reno County officials said there is no risk to the public at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansasexplosiongas leakfireu.s. & worldnatural gasgas fumes
EXPLOSION
Expect delays as crews continue to repair North Loop after fiery crash
Fiery big rig crash aftermath expected to block North Loop for hours
Sonic employee survives accidental car explosion, police say
6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant
TOP STORIES
Accused catalytic converter thief had warrants before standoff: HPD
HCSO identifies man shot over basketball game outside gym
FDA authorizes first COVID-19 breath test
Warm front brings back clouds, humidity, and rain chance Friday
Salaries not keeping up with slightly better economy, economists say
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site
Houston rapper Paul Wall to participate in immersive boxing event
Show More
Beloved Texas Renaissance Festival performer dies
Fighting HIV stigma key to curbing infections for Blacks and Latinos
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Gov. Abbott eases inspections at 2 international bridges at the border
Second family to hold 1st known Passover Seder at VP's residence
More TOP STORIES News