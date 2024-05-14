Creekview Elementary staff removed after 'unprofessional behavior toward students,' Tomball ISD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Some staff members at Creekview Elementary School are no longer employed after an investigation into reports of "unprofessional behavior toward students by teachers in Structured Learning Lab classrooms," according to Tomball ISD.

On Tuesday, the district released a statement citing that an investigation into the allegations was launched on May 6.

While details of the incident weren't immediately clear, the district wrote, "The safety of our students is our top priority in Tomball ISD."

According to Tomball ISD, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and Texas Child Protective Services were also immediately notified and are conducting an independent investigation.

"Tomball ISD has zero tolerance for employee misconduct," the statement read.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.