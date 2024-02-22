Louisiana man gets life in prison for June 2022 fatal shooting of ex's friend in N. Harris County

A mother is grieving the loss of her only child, who was killed when her friend's then ex-boyfriend stormed into the woman's apartment and opened fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 36-year-old man will spend life behind bars after he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend's friend in 2022, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Brittani Simmons, 23, was killed on June 29, 2022, in north Harris County. She was having dinner with Lioneicia Malveaux when Malveaux's ex, Kentrell O'Brien Brumfield, broke into Simmons' apartment and shot both of them, killing Simmons and Malveaux, authorities said.

Brumfield had reportedly moved to Houston from Farmerville, a town in north Louisiana, and had been dating Malveaux. Records state he was charged in June 2022 for robbing and choking Malveaux.

Less than a month after the choking incident, authorities said Malveaux was at Simmons' apartment when Brumfield forced his way in.

The morning following the deadly shooting, Brumfield was arrested in Mississippi after leading law enforcement on a chase.

According to the DA's office, a jury took 16 minutes deliberating before convicting him after the four-day trial. This week, he was sentenced to life in prison.

"This was such a senseless crime. Neither of these women deserved to be shot-Brittani was just an innocent neighbor who was over for dinner," Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue said. "This was the right result because this defendant has shown that he is not just a danger to our community but to any community he is in."

Hogue also noted that Brumfield was a repeat offender who had previous convictions in Louisiana for domestic violence and a home invasion.