13 Investigates: Which Harris County precincts flipped parties this year?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' overall turnout wasn't blue this year, but 45 precincts across Harris County flipped parties, according to an unofficial tally of votes from the county clerk's office.There's more than 1,000 precincts across Harris County, meaning much of the region's vote was similar to how it voted in 2016. Still, more than 78,200 voters live in precincts where the majority vote changed from Democrat to Republican or vice versa this year.About 75% of those flipped precincts were areas where President Donald Trump received the majority of the vote in 2016, but Democratic nominee Joe Biden received the majority of the vote this year.Overall, the majority of Harris County's 1.6 million votes came from registered voters who live outside the beltway. The area outside Texas 8 Beltway had a 71% voter turnout, comprising 58% of all ballots cast.The Harris County region between Interstate 610 and the beltway made up 29% of overall votes this year and 13% of the votes came from residents who live inside the 610 loop.Countywide, about 67% of registered voters turned out this year compared to about a 61.3% voter turnout in 2016 and 62% turnout in 2012.