Harris Co. expands COVID vaccine incentive program after seeing 529% increase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program as it continues to see an overwhelming response since its launch.As of Thursday, any resident living in Harris County is eligible to get a $100 payment for their vaccination.Here's how it works:If you live in Harris County, you can get your COVID vaccine anywhere in the county with any health care provider, such as a doctor or a pharmacy.Once you've received your dose, visit theto submit a claim. You'll be asked to provide basic information such as your name, email, phone number and the health care provider who administered your dose.You'll then be eligible to receive a $100 cash card or a virtual cash card.Hidalgo said it's important to note that this process can take up to 10 days before you get your money.It's also important to note that this incentive program is valid only through Aug. 31.While the county's program is $50 less than the city of Houston's offering, it comparatively simplifies the process, expanding qualifying vaccines to providers outside of the county's own clinics.According to Hidalgo, three weeks prior to the incentive, the public health department was administering an average of 431 first doses per day.On Aug. 17, the day the incentive was announced, the average number of first doses per day almost doubled to 914. The next day, that number shot up to 1,596 people who got their first dose.That amounts to a 529% increase in vaccinations, Hidalgo touted."And it's just gone up from there," Hidalgo said.In an effort to help with this vaccination process, Hidalgo recently announced the opening of an additional site at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium located at 11433C East Sam Houston Parkway North.Up to 1,500 vaccines can be administered per day Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.In addition, county officials are moving the NRG Park vaccination site to Dick Graves Park at 2000 Reed Rd.This change will allow for a total of 1,800 first doses to be administered per day, which is an increase, Hidalgo said. The Dick Graves site will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.