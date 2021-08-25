COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine incentive rewarding up to $150 gets OK in Houston

Under the approved plan, $150 would go to those inoculated with the two-shot vaccines by Pfizer or Moderna.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city council approved rewarding up to $150 to unvaccinated people seeking to be inoculated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, all but two city councilors backed the plan that will provide $100 gift cards to those who get the first dose of the vaccine and $50 gift cards to those who get the second dose.



This applies to both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. Under the plan, it must be administered at one of the city's health or multi-service centers starting Thursday, Aug. 26.

People participating in the department's previous incentive program - which gives people $25 with their second dose - will receive $50 with their second dose under this new program.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funding used for the previous program capped incentives at $25 when the program launched.

People who get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive $100.

"With the more contagious delta variant rapidly spreading and cases surging, it is critically urgent that we vaccinate more people in our community," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "It is in everyone's best interest that all eligible Houstonians get vaccinated to save lives. If an incentive will motivate those who are not yet vaccinated to get their shots, it's an investment that benefits everyone."

The new incentive program is funded by $3.125 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will provide $150 worth of MasterCard gift cards to 20,000 people who get fully vaccinated.

"It's vital that people get both doses of a two-dose series for the best protection," said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the city of Houston. "Full vaccination is extremely effective at preventing people from getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19."

Participants must sign a sworn declaration affirming they were not previously vaccinated for COVID and verification will occur using the Texas immunization database.

Here's a list of the health department's health centers or multi-service center clinics that are listed as eligible sites:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

