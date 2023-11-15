2 Harris County jail inmates die days apart while awaiting trial, authorities say

The deaths mark the 16th and 17th recorded in Harris County custody in 2023.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man and a woman died while awaiting trial in Harris County Jail custody.

On Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office sent a release about the deaths that took place just days apart.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The first death happened on Nov. 13.

Authorities said that on Oct. 29, 60-year-old Robert Shelton was taken to a nearby hospital due to a medical emergency. A little over two weeks later, on Nov. 13, Shelton was pronounced dead at the medical facility. Authorities said Shelton, who had been in jail since July 19, had no apparent physical injuries.

SEE ALSO: $11M approved to ship Harris County jail inmates to Mississippi amid concerns

The second death happened Wednesday at 12:03 p.m. Rachelle Mitchell, 42, who had been jailed since April 24, was taken to the hospital due to a medical emergency on Tuesday and died a day later. She also didn't appear to have physical injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the deaths are being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

As of Wednesday, Harris County has recorded 17 jail custody deaths so far in 2023.