2nd Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy dies from COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy has died due to COVID-19 complications, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office.

News of the death came Saturday as plans were being made to transport the body from a hospital to a funeral home.

HCSO said the deputy who died was 14-year veteran, Juan Menchaca. Menchaca began his law enforcement career with the Nacogdoches Police Department and previously served 18 years as a Texas parole officer.

"Deputy Menchaca was a beloved member of our Harris County Sheriff's Office family, and he will be terribly missed by all of us who had the honor of knowing him," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "I ask the entire community to lift up Deputy Menchaca, his wife, Melissa, and their entire family in their prayers. I also ask that we all honor him by continuing to do our part to stop the spread of this terrible virus."

He leaves behind his wife and seven children.

A formal procession took place on Saturday afternoon and began at St. Luke's Hospital.

The number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for coronavirus during the pandemic stands at 332. Of those, 15 are currently hospitalized, and 254 have recovered.

This is the second death of an active member of the sheriff's office from COVID-19.

