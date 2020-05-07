Coronavirus

Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has died after contracting COVID-19, according to officials.

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski passed away Wednesday afternoon. He was 70 years old.



Scholwinski began his service with the Harris County Sheriff's Office as a reserve deputy in 1979 and then went on to serve as a full-time officer for 26 years.

His most recent assignment was as the day watch Contract Sergeant in District 2 where he was tasked with serving as the district representative in most public speaking engagements.

"Sgt. Scholwinski represented the best of the Harris County Sheriff's Office family," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Whether he was on patrol, making a neighborhood association presentation, or in the field during hurricanes, tropical storms, and other disasters, Ray consistently delivered for the people of Harris County. We will miss our brother and we will honor his legacy of service."

Early last month, the Houston law enforcement community gathered at a sheriff's office substation in Humble to pray for Sgt. Scholwinski.

Scholwinski was just one of at least 27 people in the Harris County Sheriff's Office sickened by COVID-19, according to Gonzalez.

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
humbleoutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronavirussocial mediacoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipsharris county sheriffs officecoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth carethreat
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Doctors believe COVID-19 can cause heart attack and strokes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Show More
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
More TOP STORIES News