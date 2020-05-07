Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight

It is with heavy hearts that the Harris County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski.



Sgt. Scholwinski, 70, passed away this afternoon after a courageous battle against the #COVID19 virus. https://t.co/IiTMDeFmA3 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/S0VVhJi5Pd — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 7, 2020

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has died after contracting COVID-19, according to officials.Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski passed away Wednesday afternoon. He was 70 years old.Scholwinski began his service with the Harris County Sheriff's Office as a reserve deputy in 1979 and then went on to serve as a full-time officer for 26 years.His most recent assignment was as the day watch Contract Sergeant in District 2 where he was tasked with serving as the district representative in most public speaking engagements."Sgt. Scholwinski represented the best of the Harris County Sheriff's Office family," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Whether he was on patrol, making a neighborhood association presentation, or in the field during hurricanes, tropical storms, and other disasters, Ray consistently delivered for the people of Harris County. We will miss our brother and we will honor his legacy of service."Early last month, the Houston law enforcement community gathered at a sheriff's office substation in Humble to pray for Sgt. Scholwinski.Scholwinski was just one of at least 27 people in the Harris County Sheriff's Office sickened by COVID-19, according to Gonzalez.