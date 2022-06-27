Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez withdraws ICE nomination following domestic abuse allegation

"I arrived at this decision after prayerfully considering what's best for our nation, my family, and the people of Harris County who elected me to serve a second term as Sheriff," Gonzalez said in a tweet. "My love for America and my desire to serve during these contentious times is stronger than ever. Ensuring the safety and security of the people of Harris County is a great honor, and I am fully devoted to continuing to fulfill this responsibility."
This comes months after the vote on Gonzalez's nomination to lead ICE was put on hold following an unsubstantiated claim of domestic abuse.
According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, Senate Democrats withdrew the procedural motion to advance Gonzalez's nomination in March after a Republican senator from Oklahoma brought up an alleged domestic complaint in an affidavit filed in July 2021. The senator asked Democratic leaders to hold off on the vote so the allegation could be investigated.
The affidavit filed is part of a lawsuit against a Houston Community College staffer and is not related to Gonzalez. But in that document, an HCC police officer allegedly claims he and another officer were called to investigate an alleged domestic dispute involving Melissa Gonzalez.
In a previous statement, the sheriff's wife said she did not file or make a complaint against her husband. The sheriff also stated the allegations are false, and the White House is standing by his nomination.
1/5 On Sunday, I informed President Biden's administration that I am respectfully withdrawing from consideration for the post of Director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 27, 2022
2/5 More than a year has passed since the President nominated me for this important position, which has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 27, 2022
4/5 I am grateful to President Biden for the honor of nominating me, and I wish this administration well as it strives to overcome the paralyzing political gridlock that threatens far more than our nation's border. Frankly, the dysfunction threatens America's heart and soul.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 27, 2022
