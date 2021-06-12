Convicted sex offender sentenced to 40 years for not registering in new state, court records say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A repeat offender will now spend the next 40 years behind bars after he was sentenced by a Galveston County jury for failing to register as a sex offender in a new state, court records show.Authorities said Thomas Lee Alexander III is required to register as a sex offender in each community he lives in after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Harris County boy back in 1995.However, documents said Alexander failed to notify local authorities when he moved from Texas to Indiana in 2017.Police said they were made aware of Alexander's whereabouts in 2019 when officials found out he had been arrested in Indiana.Galveston County authorities then began the extradition process.Alexander was indicted for not registering along with his two previous felony convictions. He also had at least three prior convictions for failing to register as an offender in Harris County and in Arizona, according to prosecutors.Attorney Quinten McConico told the jury that Alexander "is someone who has no interest in following the rules."After a two-day trial, the jury determined Alexander was guilty.Court records from the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's office stated that Alexander's punishment ranged from 25 years to life in prison.He was sentenced to 40 years behind bars and will serve the time at a Galveston County prison.Alexander will be eligible for parole in 10 years or fewer with credit for time served.