sex offender

Convicted sex offender sentenced to 40 years for not registering in new state, court records say

EMBED <>More Videos

Convicted sex offender sentenced to 40 years for not registering in new state, court records say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A repeat offender will now spend the next 40 years behind bars after he was sentenced by a Galveston County jury for failing to register as a sex offender in a new state, court records show.

Authorities said Thomas Lee Alexander III is required to register as a sex offender in each community he lives in after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Harris County boy back in 1995.

However, documents said Alexander failed to notify local authorities when he moved from Texas to Indiana in 2017.

Police said they were made aware of Alexander's whereabouts in 2019 when officials found out he had been arrested in Indiana.

Galveston County authorities then began the extradition process.

Alexander was indicted for not registering along with his two previous felony convictions. He also had at least three prior convictions for failing to register as an offender in Harris County and in Arizona, according to prosecutors.

Attorney Quinten McConico told the jury that Alexander "is someone who has no interest in following the rules."

After a two-day trial, the jury determined Alexander was guilty.

Court records from the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's office stated that Alexander's punishment ranged from 25 years to life in prison.

He was sentenced to 40 years behind bars and will serve the time at a Galveston County prison.

Alexander will be eligible for parole in 10 years or fewer with credit for time served.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galveston countyindianasexsex offendersex assaultverdictsex abusechild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX OFFENDER
Man gets maximum sentence allowed for abusing 3 young children
Martial arts studio responds to attacks, vandalism after man's arrest
90% of human traffickers not registered as sex offenders, study finds
Martial arts teacher arrested for failing to register as sex offender
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News