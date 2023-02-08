Drivers using toll road and have $500 in unpaid tolls, beware

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Toll road users, beware if you have unpaid tolls because Harris County deputies will be out in force looking for you as the crackdown on unpaid tolls starts Wednesday morning.

If you go through the plazas on the southwest or southeast side, expect to see drivers pulled over. If you pay your tolls, you have nothing to worry about.

Deputies are concentrating their efforts on the big toll violators, drivers who currently owe more than $500 in unpaid tolls.

Now, that may seem like a lot of tolls, but the collection agency adds fines and fees, so it really doesn't take long to rack up $500 if you let those tolls go unpaid.

If you don't think there is a way deputies can spot your car among all the other drivers, think again. The toll road has a rapid alert system that tells deputies exactly where and when a violator comes through the toll booth.

"It will send a picture of the vehicle, along with how long they have been a prohibited vehicle and how much money they owe and violations they owe as well. So, the officer will know that is the vehicle I have to stop, that is the back of the vehicle, that's the plate of the vehicle, description, and this is how much they owe," Sgt. Alex Gonzalez said.

Drivers can get an EZ tag for free, and starting on Labor Day, prices on the tolls will be rolling back by 15%.

