If you use Fort Bend Co. toll without tag and don't pay within 30 days, you could lose your vehicle

On Tuesday, commissioners will consider a resolution that allows the county to confiscate your vehicle if you don't pay the toll on time. This is how it will work.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In Fort Bend County, if you don't pay your tolls, you could lose your vehicle.

On Tuesday's agenda, commissioners will consider a resolution that allows the county to confiscate an individual's vehicle if they don't pay the toll. This is how it will work.

If you use the Fort Bend County toll and don't have a toll tag, you will be sent a warning notice with the amount owed. If the amount isn't paid within 30 days, the owner will receive a written toll notice. If it is not paid within 30 days, the owner will receive a final written notice.

If not paid within 30 days, the owner faces a misdemeanor and delinquent notice. If not paid 30 days after that, a hearing will take place where the county can then take possession of the vehicle.

