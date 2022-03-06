10K mail-in ballots not added into Harris County's election night count, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- About 10,000 mail-in ballots were not added into the original Election Night count in Harris County, according to the Elections Administrator, Isabel Longoria's Office.Days past the due date, the Elections Administrator's Office said the ballots left uncounted included 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican ballots.According to a statement from Longoria's office, the oversight occurred between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday, "as the political parties that make up the Central County Committee were reviewing the ballots."The statement added that while the votes were scanned into the tabulation computer, they were not transferred and counted as part of the unofficial final results."These votes will be added to the final count when the Central County Committee next convenes on Tuesday," the statement read.The Elections Administrator's Office said they are coordinating with the Secretary of State's Office to investigate the missteps that may have took place in the process.