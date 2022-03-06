election results

10K mail-in ballots not added into Harris County's election night count, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Harris Co. election workers finish counting primary election votes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- About 10,000 mail-in ballots were not added into the original Election Night count in Harris County, according to the Elections Administrator, Isabel Longoria's Office.

Days past the due date, the Elections Administrator's Office said the ballots left uncounted included 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican ballots.

The video above is from a previous story.

According to a statement from Longoria's office, the oversight occurred between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday, "as the political parties that make up the Central County Committee were reviewing the ballots."

The statement added that while the votes were scanned into the tabulation computer, they were not transferred and counted as part of the unofficial final results.

"These votes will be added to the final count when the Central County Committee next convenes on Tuesday," the statement read.

The Elections Administrator's Office said they are coordinating with the Secretary of State's Office to investigate the missteps that may have took place in the process.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countyelection resultsprimary electiontexas politicsvotingtexas newselection
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION RESULTS
Felony bond debate factored in defeat of incumbent Harris Co. judges
How SB1 impacted way Texans voted in the 2022 primary election
Texas Gov. Abbott gets GOP nod for 3rd term
Don Huffines out of race for Texas governor
TOP STORIES
Daylight saving time starts next week: What to know
Gas prices approach record highs at $4 a gallon, report shows
2 children in stable condition after being hit by a car at a party
A fatal shooting leaves one dead and one injured at Buffalo Wild Wings
US ready to assist detained WNBA star Brittney Griner
Warm, humid, & windy Sunday... Cold front moves in Monday
Ukrainian woman weds fiancé in US days before returning home to fight
Show More
2nd Russia ceasefire collapses, halting evacuations again: Ukraine
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
VP Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma, Alabama
'Bloody Sunday': What happened in Selma on March 7, 1965
Pence slams GOP Russia 'apologists' as Trump continues Putin praise
More TOP STORIES News