Thousands of poll workers needed in Harris County for November's election

If you or someone you know has been looking for employment, the Harris County Clerk's Office says they have available jobs.

Election workers are needed for the November election at more than 800 voting centers in Harris County. Additionally, there are job openings available three weeks prior to the election for the early voting period, Oct. 13-30.

"We expect a high turnout for the upcoming general election. Early predictions indicate that more than 65 percent of the 2.4 million registered voters in Harris County will cast a ballot in November," said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. "We need more than 1,000 election workers for the Early Voting period - which has been extended to three weeks - and more than 8,000 election workers for Election Day. I highly encourage all civic-minded residents of Harris County to consider serving our communities as election workers."

There are several requirements to work at the polls. Students as young as 16 years old can apply to be student clerks.

Workers have to be a registered voter in Harris County, have a ride to and from voting centers, and attend training.

Bilingual workers are encouraged to apply. All of these positions are paid.

If you are interested in becoming an election worker, apply online or call (713) 755-6965.

