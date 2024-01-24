14-year-old charged after cousin found dead in crashed car in N. Harris County, sheriff says

A teen found shot to death in a car crashed into a home in north Harris County may have been committing a drive-by shooting, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old faces a murder charge for the incident in which his 18-year-old cousin was killed and crashed into a house, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The latest update relates to Monday morning's scene in the 12000 block of Marsham Circle in north Harris County.

Investigators initially responded to a call of a car crashing into the home. But when units arrived, they found the teen driver, identified as 18-year-old Jesus E. Zamores, dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said this may have been targeted violence between teenagers, with a witness telling them he was shot at before the driver of the car was killed.

Zamores and his 14-year-old cousin were in a vehicle and allegedly shot at another teen at a bus stop. But authorities said that's when Zamores was shot by his young passenger.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Gonzalez said the 14-year-old suspect, whose identity wasn't released due to age, had been booked into the juvenile detention center.