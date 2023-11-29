Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's former staffer, Alex Triantaphyllis, files a motion to block warrants for cellphone records.

Ex-staffer for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back against search warrants for cell records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former staffer for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is firing back against search warrants seeking their personal cellphone records.

Eyewitness News first told you about three of Hidalgo's former staffers, Wallis Nader, Aaron Dunn, and Alex Triantaphyllis, facing tampering and misuse of official information charges earlier this month.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, Triantaphyllis' attorney said the District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers "improperly obtained" the warrants.

It all stems from a canceled COVID-19 vaccine outreach contract.

Triantaphyllis' motion was filed on Monday. Attorneys asked the court to stay the warrants' execution, conduct a hearing into the matter, and ultimately void the warrants issued on Nov. 9.

Back in October 2022, Triantaphyllis, Nader, and Dunn were indicted by a grand jury on one count of misuse of official information and one count of tampering with a government record each.

Triantaphyllis was Hidalgo's chief of staff during the indictment but was her deputy chief of staff at the time the allegations took place.

