Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirms first case of monkeypox in Harris County Jail

The sheriff said the male inmate started showing symptoms of monkeypox while already in standard COVID-19 isolation after arriving at the jail on Aug. 15.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Jail is reporting its first case of monkeypox.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that an inmate who arrived on Aug. 15 was placed in quarantine, which is a standard COVID-19 protocol for the jail.

A week later, while still in quarantine, the inmate began showing possible symptoms of monkeypox, Gonzalez said.

"We are managing the care of the male and the well-being of our personnel," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the jail is now in the process of contact tracing and disinfecting.

