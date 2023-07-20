Another 2023 Harris County Jail death was reported after inmate Oscar Villazana died from a pre-existing medical condition, according to the sheriff.

Cause of death revealed for Harris County inmate hospitalized with pre-existing condition

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after an inmate was hospitalized with a preexisting condition and died, we're learning more about his cause of death.

Oscar Villazana, 49, who was booked into Harris County Jail in October 2022 for a family assault charge, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital on July 13, 2023 - days later, on July 16, he would be pronounced dead.

The video above is from a previous report.

At the time of his death, authorities said Villazana was hospitalized with a preexisting medical condition but did not provide further updates.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner's office records stated Villazana's cause of death was "complications of pontine hemorrhage associated with hypertensive cardiovascular disease."

Following his death, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said its Internal Affairs Division had initiated an investigation to ensure that all applicable policies and procedures were followed. Such investigations are standard practice in these cases.