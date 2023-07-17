A record 27 people died in the custody of the Harris County Jail last year, and in January, four more died at the jail. There were no deaths at the jail in February.

Inmate dies from pre-existing medical condition at Harris County Jail, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating the 10th Harris County Jail death this year after an inmate died from a medical emergency on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 49-year-old Oscar Villazana died after being hospitalized with a pre-existing medical condition.

On Thursday, July 13, Villazana was rushed to Memorial Hermann and died on Sunday at 10:14 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency. Villazana's death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Villazana's cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The 49-year-old was charged with assault and family violence. He was booked into jail on Oct. 3, 2022.

