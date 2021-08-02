investigation

Remains reported by Cypress parkgoer as human turn out to be a raccoon

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into what authorities thought could have been human remains actually turned out to be something quite different.

"UPDATE: Investigation concluded. The deceased remains were of a raccoon," wrote Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman on Facebook.

Herman's office originally posted about the investigation around lunchtime on Aug. 2, explaining that his constables responded to Bud Hadfield Park on Telge Road.

According to Herman, a witness reported that there may have been human remains discovered at the park, which is how ABC13 reported it.

However, about an hour later, Herman responded in the comments on Facebook that the deceased remains were a raccoon.

"The raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy?" one person asked, referring to the character Rocket from the 'Guardians' franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As far as we know, Rocket is still alive and well.

