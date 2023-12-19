Harris County forensic lab receives federal grant for massive upgrade in effort to combat backlogs

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences gets a $2 million grant from Congressman Al Green for upgrades expected to be done by the end of 2025.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences gets a $2 million grant from Congressman Al Green for upgrades expected to be done by the end of 2025.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences gets a $2 million grant from Congressman Al Green for upgrades expected to be done by the end of 2025.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences gets a $2 million grant from Congressman Al Green for upgrades expected to be done by the end of 2025.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County and Congressman Al Green announced on Monday $12 million in federal funding to renovate and expand the Institute for Forensics Sciences (IFS) building as part of a $20 million project intended to fight the backlog plaguing the criminal justice system and the growing Harris County population.

The crime lab serves as a forensics arm for more than 50 law enforcement agencies in Harris County and the surrounding area. The improvements will consolidate the medical examiner's office and the crime laboratory services, aid with facility expansion and increased evidence intake, and upgrade DNA systems and information technology, along with a slew of other changes.

"By addressing challenges in facility operations and advancements, we prioritize public safety and the evolving needs of the growing Houston community," Green said.

The congressman's office said the funding is also a result of prolonged funeral home backlogs, with loved ones waiting weeks for a body to be examined before it can be released.

"The IFS DNA laboratory is one of the busiest, not only in the state but in the county, analyzing more than 2,000 cases a year. The new grant will enable IFS to increase our testing capacity, expand forensic services, and allow us to continue to provide timely information to law enforcement agencies and the courts," Dr. Sanchez Luis Arturo Sanchez, M.D, chief medical examiner, added.

Commissioner Rodney Ellis also highlighted the need to process cases faster to help eliminate the overcrowding at the Harris County Jail.

"Too often, our justice system has been plagued with a criminal case backlog, which is unfair to victims and those incarcerated awaiting that day in court," Ellis said.

Green said the facility upgrades are scheduled to be complete by the end of 2025.

For updates on this story, follow Jonathan Bruce on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.