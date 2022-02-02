Truck driver finds woman shot to death on side of road in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to identify a woman who was found shot to death next to a road in east Houston overnight.

Houston police were responding to a nearby domestic violence call around 1 a.m. Wednesday when they were flagged down by a truck driver who reported seeing a woman lying on the side of the road.

Officers found a middle-aged woman who had been shot one time in the chest in the 13600 block of Nimitz Street near Evanston.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they're reviewing surveillance video in the area to determine exactly what happened.

They said the shooter possibly left the location in a light-colored sedan.
