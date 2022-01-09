Drivers abandon cars on Gessner as heavy rain flooded streets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cars were stranded overnight at the intersection of Gessner and I-10 after severe weather flooded the street.Around 3 a.m. the storms knocked out power to about 15,000 people in the Houston area and Montgomery County.ABC13 spoke to a man, Bryan Heffington, who saw people getting out of their vehicles trying to get help.Heffington assisted a woman who's husband was on the other side of the road and weren't able to get to each other."The woman was in distress and was quite upset. She came to us with tears in her eyes, 'can we use you phone?' and of course we let her use our phone," said Heffington.In less than 30 minutes, more than 2-inches of rain fell.