flash flooding

Drivers abandon cars on Gessner as heavy rain flooded streets

EMBED <>More Videos

Montgomery County: Cars were stranded overnight at the intersection of Gessner and I-10 after severe weather flooded the street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cars were stranded overnight at the intersection of Gessner and I-10 after severe weather flooded the street.

Around 3 a.m. the storms knocked out power to about 15,000 people in the Houston area and Montgomery County.

ABC13 spoke to a man, Bryan Heffington, who saw people getting out of their vehicles trying to get help.

RELATED: Humble residents wake up to downed trees and powerlines after possible tornado

Heffington assisted a woman who's husband was on the other side of the road and weren't able to get to each other.

"The woman was in distress and was quite upset. She came to us with tears in her eyes, 'can we use you phone?' and of course we let her use our phone," said Heffington.

In less than 30 minutes, more than 2-inches of rain fell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonfloodingweatherhouston floodflash flooding
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLASH FLOODING
Hawaii faces life-threatening flooding with more than a foot of rain
Some roads impassable due to high water
Project to alleviate flooding in Harris Co. almost done, officials say
Shelters are open for victims of Hurricane Nicholas
TOP STORIES
Humble residents wake up to significant damage after possible tornado
Homes and businesses damaged across Montgomery Co. during storm
Rain pushing towards the coast as front moves through
63 injured in massive NYC apartment building fire
Funnel clouds spotted, wind and water damage reported in Houston
Does having high COVID antibody level mean you don't need a booster?
Teacher accused of keeping son in trunk to avoid COVID posts bond
Show More
Feds halt nearly $2 billion in Hurricane Harvey aid for Texas
New NYC law allows noncitizens to vote
US hospitals strained with influx of patients amid latest COVID surge
7 dead, 3 missing after boulder crashes into tourist boats
Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests
More TOP STORIES News