Dean Phillips suspends presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden

The Minnesota lawmaker argued that voters wanted a younger candidate.

ByKelsey Walsh ABCNews logo
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Pedro Rivera has the latest.

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is ending his long shot challenge to President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, having failed to win any notable traction among voters with his message that the party needs a younger nominee.

"I'm going to suspend my campaign, and I will be right now endorsing President Biden. The choices are so clear ... we only have two of them, and it's going to be Donald Trump or Joe Biden," Phillips said on Wednesday afternoon in a radio interview.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., speaks at South Carolina's "First in the Nation" dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Saturday Jan. 27, 2024.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The decision comes after Biden won the congressman's home state of Minnesota on Super Tuesday as well as the elimination of his staff ahead of the Michigan primary late last month, a state Phillips hoped to do well in.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

