This Week in Texas: ABC13 sits 1-on-1 with Democratic DA candidates ahead of Election Day

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, two democrats seeking the nomination for Harris County District Attorney sit down and share what voters want to know.

The race features the two-term incumbent, Kim Ogg, and Sean Teare, one of Ogg's former deputies.

"I've noticed that my opponent is running against me," Ogg said. "I think what the public needs to know is that I'm running for them."

"I want to be able to remove a lot of the politics from this office," Teare said.

This episode dives into the stunning results from a new poll that reveals how voters might cast their ballots in the hotly contested race. Additionally, ABC13 examines the Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate.

"Immigration, and in particular, border issues continue to dominate the agenda among voters," James Henson, Director of the UT-Austin Teas Politics Project, said. "Particularly among Republican voters."

Primary season is in focus as early voting commences ahead of Election Day on March 5.

