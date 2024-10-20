Monday begins early voting in Texas. Here is what you need to know before casting your ballot

88 polling locations are open to all, as early voting starts on Monday To avoid long lines before the official Nov. 5 Election Day, here are some tips to navigate early voting this week.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Early voting in Texas begins Monday, Oct. 21, with 88 polling locations that will be open to all in Harris County. However, before heading to the polls, there are some things you need to know.

According to the Harris County Clerk's Office, which manages voting, 76% of registered voters opted to vote early in the last election cycle.

In Harris County, there are 2.68 million people registered to vote.

Harris County is known for its long ballots. To prepare before entering the voting booth, check HarrisVotes.com to familiarize yourself with it and create a plan to vote confidently.

Before you arrive at your polling location, make sure to have some personal identification. That could be a driver's license, voter's registration card, or passport.

All polling location hours will be from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

The early voting window for the 2024 election ends on Friday, Nov. 1.

For those relying on public transportation, METRO will offer voters free rides to and from the polling locations. Voters will disclose to their bus driver if they're coming from a voting location or going to one.

Efforts are also still being made to encourage people to get out and vote.

Denver Harbor Cares, an East Houston voter outreach group, spoke with ABC13 as they knocked on doors, reminding people of the upcoming election.

The group's work can be seen as risky, as SB1- a controversial bill that made it a felony for voter outreach organizations to assist people "in the presence of the ballot" or during the voting process"-has led to other groups being investigated for voter harvesting.

The group told ABC13 they aren't trying to sway voters, just get them to vote.

