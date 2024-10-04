Republicans, Democrats agree HISD's $4.4M bond approval is not in best interest of Harris Co. voters

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Both Republicans and Democrats made it clear this isn't the start of a great partnership between the two opposing parties, but they can agree on one thing: A multi-billion dollar bond is wrong for Harris County voters.

Mike Doyle with the Harris County Democrats said the two propositions that make the $4.4 billion HISD bond are a bad idea, and his counterparts with the Harris County Republicans agree, saying in a statement to ABC13:

"From day one, we knew these bond propositions lacked the transparency and fiscal responsibility HISD owes its taxpayers. HISD's bond propositions have been criticized for their lack of clarity and accountability," he said.

Both parties said they do not trust the appointed school board or superintendent to be transparent about how the money would be utilized.

"They've wasted enormous amounts of money on furniture and technology, and it's guaranteed on their past performance, they're going to mishandle this money," Doyle said.

In a statement, HISD said it's the loud few who are against the bond and that they have a history of success to back up their reliability.

"Our track record over the past year shows that we are investing in what truly matters: high-quality instruction, safe schools, and expanding opportunities for student achievement."

Doyle said the number of people outspoken against the bond doesn't seem like a few people to him.

"It's way overdue to give it back to the citizens, and I don't think there is anybody who's paid attention, including the Republicans, that doesn't recognize this was a bad, terrible idea to take over HISD," Doyle said.

The bond proposal will be divided into two propositions on the ballot, and voters must vote on both. One will focus on rebuilding and renovating schools, and the other on lead reduction, security, and HVAC.

