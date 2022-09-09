Off-duty HCSO deputy accidentally shot himself in chest at home: Montgomery Co. Sheriff Office says

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy is stable after reportedly shooting himself in the chest while at home on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with MCSO got a call at about 7:15 p.m. to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 22000 block of Linden Lane in Magnolia, Texas.

Deputies were informed that a man had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was able to call the police to report the incident.

The wounded deputy was taken to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting revealed that the injured man was an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy who accidentally shot himself at in his own home.

The circumstances surrounding how the deputy shot himself are currently under investigation, authorities said.

This story is developing. Check back to ABC13 for further updates.