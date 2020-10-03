Harris County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash during chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries during a pursuit of a suspect overnight in west Harris County.

It happened some time before 2 a.m. Saturday on Fry Rd. and Katy Freeway.

The deputy was chasing a vehicle when the crash happened, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. Other deputies were able to stop the suspect.

It wasn't clear what led to the chase or how the crash happened. The deputy's injuries were believed to be minor.



In an unrelated incident in northwest Harris County, another suspect ran from Harris County Sheriff's deputies and Precinct 4 deputy constables and crashed into another vehicle overnight.

It happened on Beltway 8 at Veterans Memorial Drive. The suspect vehicle severed another car and flipped.

No one was seriously hurt in that crash. It wasn't clear why the driver ran from authorities or what charges they face.

Deputies found a loaded gun inside the vehicle, HCSO said. The suspect was arrested on the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashofficer injuredpolice chasecar chaseharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump at military hospital for COVID-19: 'Going well, I think'
Teens riot inside League City treatment center
How to avoid foreclosure if you're in mortgage forbearance
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, October 3
Great weekend weather ahead, dry through next week
Trump timeline: Contact tracing the president
Trump given remdesivir after COVID-19 positive test
Show More
Notable figures who've said they have COVID-19 in the last day
Houston antibody trials underway in midst of Trump's ailment
Tropical Storm Gamma forms in the northwestern Caribbean Sea
Judge rules 10-month-old to be taken off life support
Honoring Deputy Dhaliwal: A 48-hour prayer ceremony
More TOP STORIES News