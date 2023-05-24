Man and woman found dead in northwest Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead in northwest Harris County.

On Wednesday, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office shared on Twitter about a heavy police presence in the 16400 block of Lakewood Field Drive.

Full details regarding the scene were not immediately disclosed, but authorities said a man and woman were found dead at the location.

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Eyewitness News is working on getting the latest update on this case. We will update this story once more details become available.

