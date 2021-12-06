Man accused in wife's shooting death in northwest Harris County, deputies say

.@Pct4Constable deputies responded to the 19800 block of Rose Dawn Ln. An adult female was found with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS. Our Homicide and CSU investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/0ov8JArdEs — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 6, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of shooting his wife to death in a northwest Harris County home.The shooting happened Monday in the 19800 block of Rose Dawn Lane. Neighbors told authorities they heard the couple arguing when two shots were fired. After the shooting, the man was seen not helping the woman, neighbors said.When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found the woman dead in the driveway. Her husband has since been taken into custody.An investigation continues into what happened.