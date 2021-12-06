woman killed

Man accused in wife's shooting death in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of shooting his wife to death in a northwest Harris County home.

The shooting happened Monday in the 19800 block of Rose Dawn Lane. Neighbors told authorities they heard the couple arguing when two shots were fired. After the shooting, the man was seen not helping the woman, neighbors said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found the woman dead in the driveway. Her husband has since been taken into custody.

An investigation continues into what happened.

