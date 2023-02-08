Woman accused of luring victim to robbery that ended in her boyfriend being killed, authorities say

A connection through online dating turned deadly when a man showed up at a woman's apartment, and her boyfriend was there to rob him, deputies said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A connection through a dating app turned deadly when a man showed up at a woman's apartment, and her boyfriend, who was at the apartment at the time, was shot and killed.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a 23-year-old man used a dating app to meet Rachel Juarez, and they agreed to meet up at her apartment at the La Esencia Apartments on N. Vista Drive, at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

When he arrived, deputies said Juarez walked with him to her apartment, and to his surprise, her boyfriend was there too.

Deputies say the couple demanded the man give up his belongings while holding him at gunpoint. Shortly after, the boyfriend escorted the victim back to the parking lot, but the ordeal was not over.

Investigators said the victim ran to his vehicle, grabbed his rifle, and shot the boyfriend to death. His body was found outside and later identified as 23-year-old Ronjai Cook. Investigators also found a fake gun near him, wrapped in duct tape, which they believed was used in the robbery.

Around the same time, investigators said Juarez was on the phone with 911, telling operators an armed man was in her apartment. She was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Once the sheriff's office completes its investigation, the homicide case will go to a grand jury.