Robbery suspect shot and killed by alleged victim outside north Harris Co. apartments

The shooter told deputies a man and a woman tried to rob him. He said he got away and grabbed a gun from his truck, and that's when they approached him again.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is being questioned and her boyfriend is dead after he allegedly tried to rob someone at a north Harris County apartment complex overnight, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the La Esencia Apartments in the 300 block of North Vista Drive, just east of I-45.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators spent several hours at the scene, trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Deputies said the shooter, a Hispanic man, was approached by a woman and her boyfriend. That's when the couple allegedly tried to rob him.

The shooter told deputies he managed to get away from the couple and ran to his truck, where he retrieved a gun.

Investigators said the shooter told them he was approached again by the couple -- and that's what led to the shooting.

"When he was confronted once again by the suspects, he shot and killed the Black male," Investigator Mario Quintanilla said. "We have a Hispanic female that was taken to Lockwood right now for questioning."

Deputies said the shooter was also taken in for questioning.

