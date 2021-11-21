Deputy shot at while chasing catalytic converter theft suspects in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a deputy who was trying to stop catalytic converter theft in north Harris County.The incident happened Saturday at 1:48 p.m. in the 10200 block of the North Freeway.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was working an extra shift in the area when reports came in of three men stealing catalytic converters.The deputy on the scene found the suspects who began to flee the scene and shot at him.Fortunately, no one was hit in the incident.