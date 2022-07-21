18-year-old accused in death of 1 of 4 victims killed in NW Harris County shooting, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been charged with the death of one of the four victims killed in a northwest Harris County shooting, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.On Wednesday, Gonzalez shared that 18-year-old Eric Reyes was charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Carlos Arellano.Reyes was arrested on an unrelated incident in Bell County, where he remains in jail.Arellano was among the victims killed when a shooting broke out on July 17 at the Cypress Ridge Apartment Homes near Bammelwood and Kuykendahl. At the scene deputies found four men with gunshot wounds - three of them died at the scene, and the fourth victim died at the hospital.He confirmed the victims to be 25, 16, 16, and 19 years old.Several witnesses reported seeing several men, including the victims, shooting at each other after an argument, according to investigators.Whether Reyes will be charged with the remaining victims' deaths, the sheriff said it's unclear, but they were able to determine he shot one of the victims.Details on the incident in which Reyes was arrested were not immediately available. The cause of the shooting near Bammelwood is still unknown.