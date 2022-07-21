shooting

18-year-old accused in death of 1 of 4 victims killed in NW Harris County shooting, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been charged with the death of one of the four victims killed in a northwest Harris County shooting, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez shared that 18-year-old Eric Reyes was charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Carlos Arellano.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Reyes was arrested on an unrelated incident in Bell County, where he remains in jail.

SEE ALSO: 3 teens among 4 killed in shooting at apartment complex in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Arellano was among the victims killed when a shooting broke out on July 17 at the Cypress Ridge Apartment Homes near Bammelwood and Kuykendahl. At the scene deputies found four men with gunshot wounds - three of them died at the scene, and the fourth victim died at the hospital.

He confirmed the victims to be 25, 16, 16, and 19 years old.

Several witnesses reported seeing several men, including the victims, shooting at each other after an argument, according to investigators.

Whether Reyes will be charged with the remaining victims' deaths, the sheriff said it's unclear, but they were able to determine he shot one of the victims.

Details on the incident in which Reyes was arrested were not immediately available. The cause of the shooting near Bammelwood is still unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyfatal shootingshootingteen shotteen killedman shotman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Woman's ex kidnaps her after killing her new boyfriend, HPD says
Uvalde superintendent recommends firing school district police chief
Man flags down Uber driver for help after getting shot, HPD says
Deputy wants to return to duty despite losing kidneys, spinal damage
TOP STORIES
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
Houston restaurant empire 'in good hands,' Chris Shepherd says in exit
Houston is center of global football world with 'dream matchup'
Harris County Public Health offering outreach on monkeypox risks
Fort Bend school's kids forced to adapt to campus' year-long closure
16-year-old killed in Alief-area hit-and-run was refugee from Egypt
Astros get back to work with rare but pivotal Yankees doubleheader
Show More
Residents in Hispanic community concerned about redistricting plan
League City man shared child porn of 3-year-old daughter, feds say
Aggies team captain from Missouri City arrested on DWI, weapon charges
Woman's ex kidnaps her after killing her new boyfriend, HPD says
Glioblastoma Day: Raising awareness for rare and deadly brain cancer
More TOP STORIES News