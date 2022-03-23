Attempted robbery on armored truck ends in shootout in north Harris County, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at a bank located at 845 W. FM 1960. Units learned gunfire was exchanged between armored truck operators and possible suspects attempting to commit a robbery. No injuries have been reported. Task Force Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/kCAXBl5n5H — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 23, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after an attempted robbery on an armored truck ended in a shooting in north Harris County.On Wednesday afternoon, deputies responded to the 800 block of FM 1960 at the Comerica Bank after reports of an attempted robbery.Authorities said three individuals went up in a dark-colored sedan and tried to rob the truck.According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies learned gunfire was exchanged between the armored truck operators and the suspects.The suspects managed to flee the scene.No injuries have been reported at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.