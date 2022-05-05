4-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head by brother in W. Harris County, sheriff says

Sad update. The 4-year-old child has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. May he Rest in Peace. #HouNews https://t.co/TGOGsPUEJ5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy has died days after he was shot in the head by his 9-year-old brother in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The shooting happened on Monday at a home on Guston Hall Lane. According to authorities, the boys' uncle, Francisco Lupian, was visiting when his 9-year-old nephew got a hold of his gun and shot the 4-year-old.The 4-year-old boy was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy by family members and was later transported to the Texas Medical Center via Life Flight.The boy was in critical condition until his death was announced on Thursday.Lupian, 32, has since been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's accused of leaving an unsecured firearm out.