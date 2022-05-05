child killed

4-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head by brother in W. Harris County, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

9-year-old shown how to pull back slide before brother shot, docs say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy has died days after he was shot in the head by his 9-year-old brother in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is from a previous report.

The shooting happened on Monday at a home on Guston Hall Lane. According to authorities, the boys' uncle, Francisco Lupian, was visiting when his 9-year-old nephew got a hold of his gun and shot the 4-year-old.

SEE ALSO: Uncle showed 9-year-old nephew to pull gun's slide back before 4-year-old shot, documents say

The 4-year-old boy was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy by family members and was later transported to the Texas Medical Center via Life Flight.

The boy was in critical condition until his death was announced on Thursday.



Lupian, 32, has since been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's accused of leaving an unsecured firearm out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyshootingchild killedchild shotguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
11-year-old's killer: 'People may fault me for not being remorseful'
Mother and 3-year-old girl dead after double drowning in Galveston
Jurors take just 3 hours to find Josue Flores' murder defendant guilty
Both sides rest in murder trial for middle schooler's 2016 stabbing
TOP STORIES
ABC13 Weather Alert Day: Tornado Watch expanded north of Houston
Multiple tornadoes spotted in OK and TX as storms move into the area
19-year-old takes plea deal for assaulting deputy
Evacuation at Pearland facility sparks traffic delays, police say
ABC13 town hall to focus on Texas' teen mental health crisis
Business owner may have been target of robbery suspects, HPD says
2 Houston neighbors named some of America's most livable small cities
Show More
Family 'steps behind' 63-year-old who disappeared with dog
Woman whose body was found dismembered in moving box identified
Lack of communication hurts foster kids, court monitors say
1 arrested after jumping out of moving plane at Chicago's O'Hare
Inside escaped AL inmate's criminal history as manhunt intensifies
More TOP STORIES News