4-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head by brother in W. Harris County, sheriff says

The shooting happened on Monday at a home on Guston Hall Lane. According to authorities, the boys' uncle, Francisco Lupian, was visiting when his 9-year-old nephew got a hold of his gun and shot the 4-year-old.
The 4-year-old boy was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy by family members and was later transported to the Texas Medical Center via Life Flight.
The boy was in critical condition until his death was announced on Thursday.
Sad update. The 4-year-old child has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. May he Rest in Peace. #HouNews https://t.co/TGOGsPUEJ5— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2022
Lupian, 32, has since been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's accused of leaving an unsecured firearm out.