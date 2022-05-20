traffic

1 dead after pick-up truck hits dump truck and catches fire in north Harris County

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead after pick-up truck hits dump truck and catches fire in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed when a pick-up truck hit the back of a dump truck Friday morning in north Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his deputies responded to a major crash in the 14100 block of Chrisman Road, near Aldine Bender where a pick-up truck hit the back of a dump truck, overturned and caught fire.

One person died at the scene.

The sheriff said it wasn't immediately known if there were other people inside the vehicles.



------

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncar crashdeadly firefreewaytraffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Inbound East Fwy reopened after 14.5-hour closure spoiled by spools
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on FM 1960, Atascocita firefighters say
Eastex southbound lanes open at Townsen after heavy truck crash
Drivers to Galveston will soon get some traffic relief along I-45
TOP STORIES
Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Katy neighborhood
Aggravated assault suspect shot and killed by Pasadena police
Police arrest man charged in robbery and kidnapping caught on video
Here's how many inches of rain you could get over the next 7 days
Chase suspect in stolen SUV crashes into innocent driver: Officials
Celebrate National Streaming Day with Hulu for $1/month for 3 months
Teen shot in gunbattle between 2 groups in west Harris County
Show More
Line for sold-out concert stretched across Houston's north side
Is Texas missing out? Oklahoma cashes in on booming marijuana market
'Growing up Buttafuoco': Joey and Mary Jo's daughter tells her story
Woman claimed self-defense in deadly Clear Lake marina shooting
Harris County DA demands Hidalgo stop 'daily public misstatements'
More TOP STORIES News