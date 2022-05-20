1 dead after pick-up truck hits dump truck and catches fire in north Harris County

@HCSOTexas units responded to a major crash at the 14100 blk of Chrisman Rd, near Aldine Bender. A pick-up truck struck the back of a dump truck, overturned, and caught fire. One person confirmed deceased at the scene, unk if there are more occupants. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QstCYocStf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 20, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed when a pick-up truck hit the back of a dump truck Friday morning in north Harris County.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his deputies responded to a major crash in the 14100 block of Chrisman Road, near Aldine Bender where a pick-up truck hit the back of a dump truck, overturned and caught fire.One person died at the scene.The sheriff said it wasn't immediately known if there were other people inside the vehicles.------