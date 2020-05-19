Harris County commissioners approve $30M relief fund to help struggling residents

More rental assistance coming! Comm. @RodneyEllis championed a 30 million dollar rental help program through Commissioners Court, and it passes! More details soon on #abc13! https://t.co/oSYboehRBb pic.twitter.com/bhJpvMSO8l — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) May 19, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Commissioners Court approved a $30 million COVID-19 relief fund to help struggling residents.The fund passed 3-2.Money from the Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund (HCCRF) is expected to help between 20,000 to 25,000 families pay for rent, food, medical care, child care, and other basic needs.This is how it will work. Money will be distributed throughout the county, providing $1,200 for households of one to four residents and $1,500 for households with five people or more. The HCCRF will also target those in communities who are deemed to be struggling the most such as households below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), victims of domestic violence, youth aged out of foster care, and people in homeless shelters.Three weeks ago, the Commissioners Court voted to tentatively approve for the fund, but doubling it means more people, including the unemployed, ill or those caring for someone who is sick, can be helped, said Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis.As we've continued to see through the pandemic, the need is great.Just last week, the city of Houston released nearly $15 million in rent assistance, and it was gone in about two hours time.This new fund comes at a time where eviction proceedings are being allowed to resume in Texas. Those actions were suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo expressed her disappointment about certain protections on the evictions being lifted on Monday.Hidalgo said in statement:As for the relief fund, officials have said they would like to see two rounds of disbursements.It will be managed by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.