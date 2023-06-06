Harris County commissioners will vote on a proposed guaranteed income program called Uplift Harris that will give $500 a month to 1,500 low-income families.

New election laws, guaranteed income program to be discussed by Harris Co. commissioners on Tuesday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two closely-watched items will be on the agenda at the Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning. One would give money to those living in poverty, and the other is all about local elections.

The election issue is a reaction to Texas recently passing bills that would allow the state to take control over Harris County elections, a move the county says it will challenge in court.

READ MORE: Elections bill targeting Harris County heads to Gov. Abbott's desk

The other item on the agenda is a vote to approve a guaranteed income pilot program. The Uplift Harris program, which is funded from federal dollars, will give monthly cash payments to those living in poverty.

The county wants to spend $20.5 million on the direct cash payments to 1,500 families in the area. The families selected would get $500 dollars a month for 18 months.

A random drawing would be used to select who gets the money, and only those living in certain areas with specific annual incomes would qualify.

"Payments are meant to help people break the cycle of poverty. Recipients will be selected from the 10 most impoverished zip codes throughout the county, which make an annual median income of $35,000," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

SEE ALSO: Harris County proposes guaranteed income program to send $500 monthly to 1,500 families

If approved, participants will not only receive money but be tracked to see how their lives are impacted. Officials said the results will help determine if future programs like this should continue.

The county is scheduled to vote on the Uplift Harris plan during Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

As for the elections issue, one expert ABC13 spoke with said the state does have the legal right to single out counties based on population. Commissioners will discuss what can be done about the recent legislation at Tuesday's meeting.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.