Burn ban in effect for unincorporated parts of Harris County

A burn ban is now in effect in Harris County. We're at risk of wildfires with a drought index of 681 compared to ~300 June 2021. No outdoor burning other than grilling or welding. Please be careful. In a drought, sparks, cigarette butts, etc. can burn quickly. Report fires to 911 — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) June 28, 2022

There is a burn ban in effect for all areas of unincorporated Harris County.

No outdoor burning is allowed except in an enclosure that contains all flames and/or sparks, outdoor burning activities authorized by TCEQ, approved ceremonial fires, and non-commercial cooking, such as backyard cook-outs and barbeques are also allowed in approved containers, as is welding and other "hot work" performed in accordance with county fire code requirements.

Burning in violation of the court order is a Class "C" misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $500 fine. Any peace officer can issue a citation for violating Section 352.081 of the Local Government Code. You are responsible for any damage caused by a fire you start.

Use extreme caution when cooking outdoors. A small spark or burning ember can ignite dry vegetation. Winds will fan the flames and spread the fire rapidly.

Remove combustibles within 30 feet of any controlled fire or hot work. A small, controlled fire can easily spread quickly and become an out-of-control, dangerous fire.

If you see an unattended fire, call 9-1-1 and notify your local fire department immediately. Even a small fire can spread quickly and threaten people and property.

