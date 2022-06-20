mass shooting

1 killed, multiple people wounded in mass shooting in Harlem, New York

EMBED <>More Videos

Scene of Harlem mass shooting

HARLEM, Manhattan -- Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, in a mass shooting overnight in Harlem, New York.

Seven men and two women, ranging in age from 21 to 42, were struck just after 12:35 a.m. Monday.

The victims were enjoying a late night gathering when gunfire rang out.

One area resident told Eyewitness News there were so many gunshots she could not believe her ears.

"I was sitting in my living room and all I heard was sporadic shots ringing," she said. "It was like, 'Prong, prong, prong!' And then it stopped and picked back up, 'Brum, brum!' You know, it was so many shots. First, I thought it was fireworks, and then I thought, 'Nah, it can't be.'"

Police initially were told that two groups were shooting at each other at the scene.

"We just think it was a gathering, a barbecue, to that nature," said NYPD Deputy Chief Brian McGee.

WATCH: Where the gunfire erupted and where the victims fled
EMBED More News Videos

Shannon Sohn in NewsCopter 7 shows where the deadly Harlem mass shooting took place - and where the victims fled.



Five of the victims were initially found shot on a footpath over the Harlem River Drive. The others arrived at Harlem Hospital.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The other eight victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Many of the victims were shot in the torso. There were also injuries to people's legs, back and even fingers.



One gun was recovered at the scene.
No arrests were immediately made and it was unclear what prompted the shooting.

Police are asking for the public's help as the investigation into this incident continues. Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdeadly shootingfatal shootingnypdmass shootingcrimestoppersu.s. & worldperson killed
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
2 people killed during a shooting at a church near Birmingham, Alabama
Alleged Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
Handwritten notes show what Abbott was told after Uvalde shooting
Uvalde school shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole
TOP STORIES
Flames shooting out of west Houston apartment complex, HFD says
18-year-old alleged catalytic converter thief leads HPD on chase
Triple digit heat Monday, potential for historic heatwave this week
Family of 29-year-old killed in road rage shooting pleads for help
2 dead and 5 injured in shooting at family BBQ in San Antonio
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot while walking in street
Ordinance in effect after rise of catalytic converter thefts
Show More
Texas to place charging stations to support 1 million electric cars
Officers shoot and kill suspect who shot DPS trooper after chase
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
Houston celebrates the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth
More TOP STORIES News