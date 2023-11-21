A driver behind the wheel of a vehicle that led a chase with sheriff's deputies was killed at the end of the pursuit.

Driver dead when pickup leading chase slams into freeway sign near North Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was killed Monday evening after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase that ended with a crash near the North Loop.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit started from an attempted traffic stop near Little York and Hardy roads at about 8:19 p.m.

The driver and lone occupant refused to stop but slowed down to 10 mph before picking up speed to 40 mph and then topped out at 80 mph, the sheriff's office said.

Two deputy vehicles followed the driver down Hardy Road for about six miles and eight minutes.

The driver then drove off the roadway onto a grassy area before hitting a freeway sign. He died at the scene, with deputies noting that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Deputies are investigating what prompted the driver to evade them, but according to HCSO, the vehicle didn't appear to be stolen.

According to HCSO, the deputies pursuing the pickup followed their chase policy, keeping a reasonable distance from the driver and calling out speeds and intersections at regular intervals.

Southbound Hardy Road from the toll road was blocked due to the crash.

