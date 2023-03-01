Commuters get to weigh in on potential Hardy Toll extension past IH-610 North Loop

The Harris County Toll Road Authority is asking commuters for their thoughts about the planned Hardy Toll extension from IH-610 North Loop to downtown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is seeking your opinion about a major transportation project. It's a three-and-a-half mile extension of the Hardy Toll between the 610-North Loop and downtown Houston.

This project has been in the works for decades, and now, the Harris County Toll Road Authority wants to hear more from residents to make sure the project improves the community, not simply the commute.

"HCTRA is purposing to reimagine the Hardy Downtown with the goal of identifying the best approach to include the community," HCTRA spokesperson Roxy Sibrian said.

The Hardy Toll Road currently ends at the I-610 North Loop. A corridor of dormant railroad tracks is proposed as the future home of a Hardy Downtown Connector.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority relocated railroad tracks to another corridor nearby to create space for the new connector to downtown. Authorities plan to create two lanes in each direction between the I-610 North Loop and downtown, allowing drivers to exit to Elysian or I-69.

READ MORE: Plans moving forward for Hardy Toll Road downtown connector

Inside the Loop, there are plans for one toll plaza and access point at Cavalcade. HCTRA has overseen grade separations in the northside neighborhood at Collingsworth, Lorraine and one is planned for Quitman.

You can attend the public meeting about the Hardy Downtown Connector at Sherman Elementary on McKee Street on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The presentation will include vision boards to preview the plans so far and serve as a spring board for improvements.

"I do hope we get a lot of people coming by, because I do think that's what is going to drive the success of it. Just making sure we hear from as many people as possible," Sibrian said.

